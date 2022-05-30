 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

Beautifully renovated 2nd floor condo with breathtaking Catalina mountain views! Split bedroom layout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private patio overlooking grassy park-like grounds. The Pinnacle Canyon condos include a heated pool & spa, gated, enormous clubhouse, exercise facility, BBQ grills, award winning landscaping, a convenient location across the street from shopping & numerous restaurants and nearby Sabino Canyon Park and world class tennis & golf. SEASONAL RATES APPLY, CALL FOR RATES! 520-395-7202

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News