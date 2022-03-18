 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

Located within the desirable community of Ventana Vista Condominiums. This fully furnished 2BD/2BA condo offers privacy, beautiful furnishings, 2 patios, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and much more! Located on the 2nd floor. Washer and dryer included. Amazing resort-like amenities include a heated pool, 2 spas, fitness center and clubhouse. Call today for seasonal rates! 520-395-7202.

