 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

TUCSON VACATION RENTAL / CORPORATE HOUSING. Private remodeled Catalina Foothills casita (ground floor condo with nobody above) in the popular gated community of Pinnacle Canyon condos. This spacious end unit condo features newer furniture throughout, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, high ceilings with crown molding, split bedrooms, 3 flat screen televisions, cable & Internet included with rent, covered patio and resort style HOA amenities. The Pinnacle Canyon Condos include a heated pool & spa, exercise facility, enormous clubhouse and a convenient Northern Tucson location across the street from shopping & restaurants. SEASONAL RATES APPY. CALL FOR RATES AND AVAILABILITY 520-395-7202

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News