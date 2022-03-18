 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Beautiful mountain views from this 2BD/2BA Pinnacle Canyon condo. Newley painted and decorated! Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, custom master bedroom closet and covered patio. High speed internet and cable included. Close to shops, restaurants, Sabino Canyon, post office, bus stop and much more. Resort-like amenities include a heated pool & spa, fitness center and clubhouse.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News