2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

Experience urban living at Camino Modern. Located at the intersection of Camino Seco& Old Spanish Trail. This newer home was built in 2021 and is a 2 story modern home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 half bathrooms. Beautiful tile flooring on the main level and carpet upstairs. Open concept main floor with super high ceilings that features a great room, kitchen eating area, kitchen, half bath and access to the 2 car garage and backyard. The kitchen features a center island, all stainless appliances including a frig, stove, D/W and microwave. Washer and dryer are also included and located upstairs. The upper level has a nice loft area and to bedrooms with their own attached bathrooms. The backyard is low maintenance and fully fenced.