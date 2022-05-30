 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

Absolutely breathtaking views of the Catalina mountains! You will love the private location of this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Reflections of the Catalinas community. North facing windows with natural light and an open concept floorpan. Large master suite with access onto the relaxing patio. Shopping, restaurants, Sabino Canyon and much more nearby. SEASONAL RATES APPLY. $1600-3300 per month. PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS 520-395-7202

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News