Absolutely breathtaking views of the Catalina mountains! You will love the private location of this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the Reflections of the Catalinas community. North facing windows with natural light and an open concept floorpan. Large master suite with access onto the relaxing patio. Shopping, restaurants, Sabino Canyon and much more nearby. SEASONAL RATES APPLY. $1600-3300 per month. PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS 520-395-7202
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800
