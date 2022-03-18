 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

Located in the beautiful Canyon View at Ventana Condominiums. This popular community offers resort-like amenities including privacy, 2 heated pools, spas, fitness center, tennis court and clubhouse. Steps away from the Ventana Canyon Trailhead. A hikers delight! This 2BD/2BA spacious condo is located on the 2nd floor and is great for entertaining guests. Private screened in patio with mountain views. 2nd bedroom could be used as a separate living area with a large television and a futon. CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES 520-395-7202

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News