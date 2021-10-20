 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $100,000

This double wide manufactured home by Lance has great income potential for an investor. Features a second structure in the rear of property with a kitchen and bathroom. All appliances stay. Also includes 2 storage sheds. Large yard is completely fenced for added privacy. No HOA. Close To I-10 & Shopping.No SPDS. No CLUE. As-Is sale. Cash only.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News