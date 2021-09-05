 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $105,000

Beautiful two bedroom two FULL bathroom condo located in the Las Colinas Condominiums Subdivision. Priced to sell! This property is located near many trendy restaurants, local grocery stores, large shopping centers, TMC and so much more. Interior features of this property include oversized covered patio, massive wood burning fireplace, (located in the living room), walk-in closets, ceiling fan, breakfast bar, white appliances and tons of cabinet and counter space. Spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light making it very welcoming. Community features include a sparkling pool and an on site laundry facility. Schedule a showing today because this charming condo will not be on the market long!

