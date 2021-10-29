 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $109,500

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $109,500

Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath home located in the desired adult community of Tucson Estates. Fantastic Mountain Views! Freshly Painted interior with all New Plush Carpet. Beautiful kitchen features modern white cabinets, new counter tops, pantry closet and gas range. Master suite includes New vanity, shower and ample storage space. Back yard features easy care landscaping and plenty of space to sit back and enjoy the mountains views.Well maintained neighborhood with tons of amenities. Enjoy the pools, spa, tennis, golfing, putting green, rec center, shuffle board, exercise room all covered by the HOA. Come take a view!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links
Subscriber

Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

For Star subscribers: An abandoned golf course could soon find new life as a nature preserve, with impressive views of the Catalina Mountains, “phenomenal native vegetation,” petroglyphs, walking trails and wildlife. First, though, community conservationists must raise $1.8 million in two months to buy it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News