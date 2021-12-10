 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $110,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $110,000

Welcome to your beautiful new condo! Surrounded by well kept desert landscape and mature trees, with its own sparkling pool, you are sure to enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of Barcelona Manor. While tucked away, you are also surrounded by great shopping, restaurants, and just a quick shot to downtown for all the exciting nightlife that Tucson has to offer! Sitting on your own private third floor balcony, enjoy your morning coffee or evening drinks while taking in the beautiful surrounding mountain views of Tucson. The current lease in place also provides for an easy and quick investment opportunity as well, so come check it out and make it yours!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News