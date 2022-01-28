 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $110,000

SINGLE MOBILE HOME 2 BEDROOMS WITH COVERED PATIO AND 2STORY SHED POSSIBLE GUEST HOUSE PROPERTY LOCATED IN A VERY CONVENIENT AREA CLOSE TO SHOPPING, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, RESTAURANTS, CASINO, CLEAN YARD WITH LEMON TREE. SELLER IS VERY MOTIVATED. AS IS SALE, NO REPAIRS, NO WARRATIES IMPLIED. BUYER SHALL DO ITS OWN DUE DELENGENCIES.

