 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $115,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $115,000

Upstairs condo located in well-maintained eastside condo complex. 2 bedrooms. Split bedroom plan. 1 1/2 baths with Jack & Jill bathroom arrangement. Cozy wood-burning fireplace in family room. North facing balcony has a mountain view! 1 covered carport. New HVAC installed 2019. New dishwasher 2021. Two pools, recreation room, large coin-operated laundry area. This unit is conveniently located close to the pool and the laundry area. Close to shopping with Sun Tran bus stop nearby. HOA dues cover all utilities except electricity, all common areas, roof, & building exterior.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News