2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $118,000

Don't miss this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo located on the second floor of the popular gated Casa Club Condominiums. Updated with new recess lighting in the Kitchen and Great Room, new ceiling fan, new blinds, and neutral colors through out the home. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a new garbage disposal. Tile in all the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Balcony overlooks the Sand Volleyball court. Lots of amenities including 2 pools and hot tubs, tennis court, work out room, and much more! All of this and it's located close to shopping, restaurants, U of A, and UMC. This great unit is clean and ready for its new owner!

