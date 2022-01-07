 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $123,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $123,000

This is your chance to own this charming 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom property with fantastic mountain views all around in Casitas del Valle Community! Inside, you'll find an inviting interior with tile floors, soothing palette, window blinds, & ceiling fans. Comfortable living room is perfect for receiving your guests! The immaculate eat-in kitchen showcases stylish counters & plenty of wood cabinets for all your cooking needs. Perfectly sized bedrooms with ample closets & plush carpet will definitely give you a good night's sleep! Conveniently located just a few minutes away from restaurants, shopping spots, coffee shops, parks, & so much more!! What are you waiting for? Schedule a showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News