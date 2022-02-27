 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $124,900

Private remodeled ground floor condo in the popular gated Central Tucson community of Casa Club Condominiums. This charming property is conveniently located near shopping, numerous restaurants and The University of Arizona and features an open floor plan, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & tile counters, covered East facing patio with storage closet & mountain views, primary bedroom with roomy walk-in closet and resort style HOA amenities. The Casa Club Condos include two community pools & spas, tennis / basketball court, exercise room, sand volleyball, on site laundry facilities and a spacious clubhouse with racquetball court

