2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $126,000

Quaint and spacious, parking lot level 2bdrm/2ba condo in great condition. Home featurestile throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Cute galley style kitchen with all appliances,including stackable washer and dryer. Family room has a fireplace, with entrance tobalcony that looks over nice courtyard. Master bedroom has private balcony and courtyard views as well. Home comes with one covered parking space as well as many community amenities such as pool/spa and rec center. Close to Tumamoc Hill, Pima Community College West, shopping, restaurants and only a few miles west of U of A! This condo is priced to SELL and is ideal for a first time home buyer, student or the parent of a student.

