 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $128,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $128,000

Owner

Spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo located in the gated community of Casa Club Condominiums. Bright open floor plan with tile and laminate throughout, ceiling fans and breakfast nook. Kitchen has tile counters, electric stove, and microwave. Guest bath with tub/shower, tiled countertops, primary bath offers convenient walk-in shower. Plenty of storage and walk-in closet. Balcony with storage room.HOA covers water, trash, security, exterior pest control, building exterior, patio, roof, common area and amenities. Community features 2 coin operated laundry facilities, 2 swimming pools, spa, sand volleyball, basketball court, tennis court, Gym, and clubhouse. Property is centrally located and just minutes away to the U of A, restaurants, shopping, Rillito Loop. Location,Location, Location.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links
Subscriber

Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

For Star subscribers: An abandoned golf course could soon find new life as a nature preserve, with impressive views of the Catalina Mountains, “phenomenal native vegetation,” petroglyphs, walking trails and wildlife. First, though, community conservationists must raise $1.8 million in two months to buy it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News