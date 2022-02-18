 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $130,000

Take a look at this horse property that sits on an over 1-acre lot! This manufactured home features a cozy deck excellent for your morning coffee. Inside, you'll find an open floor plan with wood-look floors, visible beams on the ceiling, and wood wall accents. The eat-in kitchen offers ample cabinetry, a pantry, and recessed lighting. End your busy day in the bedroom that has plush carpet and a sizable closet. Pristine bathroom with complete fixtures. Massive front and backyard have tons of possibilities to be a true paradise! Don't miss this great opportunity! Book a showing today!

