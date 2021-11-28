Spectacular Mountain Views! Great Eastside location. Freshly painted and move-in ready, is this adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the beautiful Langley Gardens Community. Features include, wood laminate flooring throughout, gas range for cooking, large walk-in closet in owners suite and spacious living area with patio door leading to the lovely walled in and private front courtyard. Take advantage of all the amenities the community has to offer from the lush grounds, laundry facility to the 2 pool/spa areas. HOA also covers water, sewer and trash. Come take a VIEW! Owner/Agent
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $130,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An off-duty police officer took two women to the ground outside a Tucson restaurant, kneeling on the neck of one. His colleagues investigating the incident made a troubling choice about whom to charge.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Take a look inside this home that sold for $4 million in Tucson.
- Updated
One person was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Tucson's east side.
- Updated
A woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle as she was lying in the roadway. Tucson Police arrested another woman for leaving the scene.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new coffee shop, scooter rental and wedding business on Mount Lemmon near Tucson are slated to open by next summer.
- Updated
The "diverging diamond" interchange can handle a higher volume of traffic.
- Updated
A new investigation by The Arizona Republic and a new report analyzing the Maricopa County election "audit" reveal the harsh truth: It had ill intent, was ill-conceived and was carried out badly.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A pair of ranches and a ghost town will be conserved for wildlife and recreation under separate deals brokered earlier this month by nonprofit land trusts.
A woman was killed and a man was injured after the vehicle they were in went off the road and crashed into a tree on Tucson's southeast side.
- Updated
Having enrolled as an online student at Arizona State University earlier this fall, Kyle Rittenhouse has announced he hopes to further pursue an education there.