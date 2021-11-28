 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $130,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $130,000

Spectacular Mountain Views! Great Eastside location. Freshly painted and move-in ready, is this adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the beautiful Langley Gardens Community. Features include, wood laminate flooring throughout, gas range for cooking, large walk-in closet in owners suite and spacious living area with patio door leading to the lovely walled in and private front courtyard. Take advantage of all the amenities the community has to offer from the lush grounds, laundry facility to the 2 pool/spa areas. HOA also covers water, sewer and trash. Come take a VIEW! Owner/Agent

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News