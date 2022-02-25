Lovely, affordable, two bedroom, 1 1/2 bath condo, ready to be your next home. This move in ready condo has had a considerable amount of work done to it, including a new kitchen, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new granite look counter top. The cabinets are lovely with nice upgraded handles and pulls. New flooring in the Jack and Jill bathroom, new faucets. Management says with permission a washer and dryer can be added to this unit. Lots of closets and storage space. Enclosed patio accessible from the dining area or primary bedroom. Parking available directly in front of the unit makes it convenient. HOA includes pool, laundry facilities, grounds maintenance, trash pickup and water. You pay the electric. Location is convenient to shopping, hospitals, restaurants and the bus line
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $130,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Squared Up Pizza is the first Sicilian-style pizza place in Tucson. The pizzeria is inspired by Patrick McColley's visit to New York, where he met and recruited multi-generational pizzaiolo Mario Badali to bring his family recipe to Tucson.
- Updated
Tucson police say a 51-year-old man was shot to death after he and a group of others refused to leave the backyard of a home.
- Updated
The Senate will now consider the measure, which calls for an alternative to algebra 2 such as personal finance, computer science, statistics or business math.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A Tucson student housing complex purchased for $12.9 million and flipped into luxury apartments has sold for $61.6 million.
- Updated
Historic surprise: Tucson's Tumamoc Hill has been home to a boathouse for more than a century. Science is the reason why.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: With police-violence cases these days, first come videos, then comes background. Citizens previously accused the officer in a Nov. 14 clash at a Tucson restaurant of rudeness, aggression.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
Maria Mazon and Don Guerra have been nominated before but it's a first for Tito & Pep owner John Martinez.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The right-wing political figure has longstanding connections to Tucson and southern Arizona.
- Updated
Republican lawmakers are moving to let voters throughout the state override the ability of local voters to set minimum wages for cities.