 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $130,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $130,000

Lovely, affordable, two bedroom, 1 1/2 bath condo, ready to be your next home. This move in ready condo has had a considerable amount of work done to it, including a new kitchen, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new granite look counter top. The cabinets are lovely with nice upgraded handles and pulls. New flooring in the Jack and Jill bathroom, new faucets. Management says with permission a washer and dryer can be added to this unit. Lots of closets and storage space. Enclosed patio accessible from the dining area or primary bedroom. Parking available directly in front of the unit makes it convenient. HOA includes pool, laundry facilities, grounds maintenance, trash pickup and water. You pay the electric. Location is convenient to shopping, hospitals, restaurants and the bus line

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News