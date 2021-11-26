 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $134,900

Ron Quarles

STELLAR END-UNIT CONDO AT LANGLEY GARDENS has fantastic mountain views and features dramatic cathedral ceilings in living & dining area, nicely updated kitchen with gas range & Kenmore stainless refrig with water/ice in door, updated bathrooms, tons of natural light & nice feel, beautiful & easy-care wood laminate flooring throughout. In unit laundry is a real bonus! Primary bedroom suite has large walk-in closet and custom tile shower. Relax on the huge balcony to enjoy the views & fresh air! Pleasant complex with two community pools, green spaces and convenient East-side location. This one is a BIG win!** SEE DOCUMENTS TAB FOR LIST OF UPGRADES

