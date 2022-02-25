 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $135,000

Great personal home or investment property w/ a rental rate of $1400+. NO HOA! Many upgrades; lighting, fresh interior/exterior paint, sink, faucets, flooring throughout etc... Kitchen offers ample storage, granite countertops, high rise faucet, gray modern cabinetry w/ updated hardware. Beautifully lit main bedroom w/ large walk-in closet. Fenced 6638sq ft private property w/ mature shade trees, freshly landscaped easy maintenance vegetation and raised garden beds. Gated & covered parking w/ ample off-street additional parking for boats, campers/RVs, toy haulers, trailers etc. 3min access to I-10. Elastomeric coated metal roof, dual pane storm windows, & west side window sunshade awnings for an energy efficient home. Close to NW hospital, malls, grocers, eateries, Rillito Bike Path etc

