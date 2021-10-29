 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $135,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $135,000

Welcome to this charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in The Palm Villas! This move-in-ready property has a great location close to many restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and less than a 20 min drive to Downtown! Enter to discover an inviting living room with wood-plank tile floors, abundant natural light, and neutral palette. Continue onto the eat-in kitchen equipped with stylish grey cabinets, handsome granite counters, and SS appliances. Both bedrooms offer ceiling fans & sizable closets. Relax in the backyard with paver patio & a mature tree that provides constant shade. Community amenities include a refreshing pool, a spa, a recreation room, and assigned parking. Don't miss this opportunity. Schedule a showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links
Subscriber

Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

For Star subscribers: An abandoned golf course could soon find new life as a nature preserve, with impressive views of the Catalina Mountains, “phenomenal native vegetation,” petroglyphs, walking trails and wildlife. First, though, community conservationists must raise $1.8 million in two months to buy it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News