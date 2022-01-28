 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $139,000

Upstairs unit! This home offers fresh interior paint and new flooring throughout. The kitchen features ample cabinet and counter space. The bathroom has the vanity separate from shower/toilet area. Terrific central location for this upper level unit that is on the Mountain bike path with easy access to the Loop, the UofA and all the shops and restaurants on Campbell Ave. Features new laminate plank flooring throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms. Natural light. Access the balcony from both the living room and one of the bedrooms. Sit and relax and enjoy the Catalina mountain view. Stackable washer/dryer. Common area has a pool, spa and Ramada area.

