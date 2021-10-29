 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $139,500

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $139,500

EZ LIVING! Wonderful Southwest Style 2BD 1.5BA Condo. Spacious living room area. Bright & open eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space & large pantry closet for storage. Newer laminate flooring in the living room & bedrooms & tile in all the right places. Large BD's. Updated tile BA surround. Private fenced back yard area. Secure gated community featuring sparkling pool, meticulously maintained mature landscaping with trees, grass shrubs and walk ways. 2 on-site laundry facilities. Covered parking. Excellent mid-town (central) location for an EZ commute to UofA, TMC & amenities. This Unit is located close to the pool & an exterior gate for guests and deliveries. HOA includes water, sewer, trash, roof, pest control, exterior building & grounds maintenance.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links
Subscriber

Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

For Star subscribers: An abandoned golf course could soon find new life as a nature preserve, with impressive views of the Catalina Mountains, “phenomenal native vegetation,” petroglyphs, walking trails and wildlife. First, though, community conservationists must raise $1.8 million in two months to buy it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News