2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $139,900

Beautifully remodeled home in 55+ adult community with vaulted ceilings, handsome wood ''look'' tile floors, soothing palette, ceiling fans, and spacious great room floor plan. Plenty of wood kitchen cabinets, breakfast bar, china hutch, stylish counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio access from the dining area. Plush carpet in both bedrooms, window blinds, ample closets, two pristine baths, and the storage room with laundry area. Low-care landscape & move-in ready. Community Pool. Rec Center, Tennis, & more. Take a tour today!

