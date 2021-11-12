 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $139,900

Remarkable remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath with no HOA! It is nicely located in a quiet and peaceful area. Turn-key with new: flooring, dual pane windows, light fixtures, bathroom vanities, brushed nickel fixtures, new water heater, new AC, and so much more beautiful finishes throughout. The beautiful kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, electric range, exhaust hood, dishwasher, and modern cabinets. Step outside into the huge yard with plenty of space to make it your own. There is also RV space available and a workshop. Make this your dream home! Owner is a licensed agent.

