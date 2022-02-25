 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $139,900

Seller to counter or accept offers from $139,900-$144,900. Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home on 1.28 Acre ! Turn-key with new: flooring, light fixtures, bathroom vanities, brushed nickel fixtures, new HVAC, and so much more beautiful finishes throughout. The kitchen is complete with new stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Step outside into the oversized yard that has plenty of space to make it your own backyard paradise. Make this your dream home! Owner is a licensed agent. The lot has been split.

