 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $142,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $142,000

Welcome to this charming townhome in South Tucson. Would be great as an investment property or personal home. Currently occupied by a tenant, with a month-to-month lease. Tenant would love to be able to stay. Located near shopping, Tucson International Airport and easy Interstate access, this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome offers a private and quiet neighborhood. The roof has been recoated within the last year and a half, AC has been serviced, and a new thermostat has been installed in the last 4 months. Grab this one while it lasts!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News