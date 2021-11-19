Welcome to this charming townhome in South Tucson. Would be great as an investment property or personal home. Currently occupied by a tenant, with a month-to-month lease. Tenant would love to be able to stay. Located near shopping, Tucson International Airport and easy Interstate access, this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome offers a private and quiet neighborhood. The roof has been recoated within the last year and a half, AC has been serviced, and a new thermostat has been installed in the last 4 months. Grab this one while it lasts!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $142,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
For Star subscribers: A new casino planned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tucson would create hundreds of jobs and bring in revenue for the city.
- Updated
The weekly tally of new cases across Pima County has risen above the summer 2020 peak, when cases first surged here.
- Updated
Four men killed at a party at a mobile home community on Tucson's southwest side range in age from 18 to 24, police said.
- Updated
A federal grand jury in Tucson issued the indictments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is handling the prosecution..
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Flower Child and Doughbird are set to open next year at Campbell Plaza.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Blake Masters was a brilliant student and friend at Tucson's Green Fields Country Day School, his friends say. Now he's unrecognizable to them as he seeks the Trump endorsement.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After rescuing the baby javelinas — known as "reds" because of their youthful, auburn hair — a Tucson couple is seeking changes to in-ground garbage bins that attract and trap wildlife.
- Updated
County considering suing city of Tucson over new rates that will see the average Tucson Water customer in unincorporated county limits will see monthly water bills increase from $50.28 to $56.45 per month.
- Updated
We may be in the desert, but we can still ice skate! Thanks to the City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo, a temporary ice skating rink is returning to downtown Tucson for the holidays.
- Updated
Tucson, Arizona, will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a powerful message of hope this November as Je…