 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $143,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $143,900

Home being sold in AS-IS Condition! Great fix and flip opportunity! Adorable home on HUGE lot has so much potential.Plenty of room for large family gatherings...complete the back yard ramada for those fun family moments. Possibly add guest house or multi-family units. Add a pool and playground for the kids. Home offers tiled flooring, wood plank flooring, large tiled kitchen, tiled countertops, gas stove, room for more cabinets or built in island. Ceiling fans, recessed lighting, extra insulation, plank ceiling in master & wall AC. Bathroom has ceiling heater

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links
Subscriber

Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

For Star subscribers: An abandoned golf course could soon find new life as a nature preserve, with impressive views of the Catalina Mountains, “phenomenal native vegetation,” petroglyphs, walking trails and wildlife. First, though, community conservationists must raise $1.8 million in two months to buy it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News