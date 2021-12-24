 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $144,900

Seller will accept or counter offers from $144,900 - $149,900. Welcome home! Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor unit in Las Colinas Condominiums. This home is close to everything in the complex. Turn-key with new: flooring, light fixtures, bathroom vanities, brushed nickel fixtures, and so much more beautiful finishes throughout. The home is welcoming with warm neutral tones and ready for your personal touch. The kitchen is equipped with new SS appliances and modern cabinets. Conveniently located near TMC, UofA, bus lines, restaurants, and shopping. The HOA includes water, sewer, trash, pest, and blanket insurance policy. The common area amenities feature pool, rec center, and laundry facility. Schedule a showing today! Owner is a licensed agent.

