2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $144,900

Seller to counter or accept offers from $144,900-$149,900. Welcome to the wild wild west with this one of a kind horse property! This home is 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with a saloon and outhouse! The kitchen has electric range, refrigerator, and an abundance of cabinets. Enjoy everything this backyard paradise has to offer! The saloon has plenty of dancing space, bar counter, and ceiling fans. Just outside the saloon is the outhouse. Nearby is the chicken coop and corral. This is ranch life at its finest! This unique property is a must see! Existing appliances are ''as is''. 10355 S Brandywine- Land can be made into package deal. Ask agent for details. Owner is a licensed agent.

