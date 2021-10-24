Tucson Estates 55+ Community - Very nice fully renovated and updated home near the center of Tucson Estates. Kitchen has updated cabinets, counter tops, and appliances. Walls are taped and textured. Windows have been replaced. Furnace and AC replaced in 2007. Large master bedroom and bath in rear of home. Nice air conditioned workshop. Second storage shed in rear. Carport awning replaced 3-4 years ago. The low HOA fee includes unlimited golf, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, 3 pools, spa, exercise room, trash collection, and a lot more. Also included is the full use of separate buildings for card games, billiards, dances, concerts, educational forums, church services, and other social gatherings. Tucson Estates is a safe and caring community. You own the land, no lot rent!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $144,900
