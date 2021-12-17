 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $144,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $144,900

Seller will accept or counter offers from $144,900 - $149,900. Beautiful Townhome features 2 beds, 1 bath with an open floor plan and no HOA! Turn-key with new flooring, interior paint, brushed nickel fixtures, dual pane windows, and so much more beautiful finishes throughout. Kitchen- complete with gorgeous countertops , modern cabinetry, and SS appliances. Generously sized bedrooms with new carpet. Step outside the covered patio into the privacy fenced yard. Make this your dream home!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News