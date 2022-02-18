 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $145,000

Cute, move-in ready upstairs/downstairs unit in The Meadows! Spacious grounds, two pools, grassy vistas! Easy living with the HOA covering: exterior pest control, refuse collection, streets/parking areas, roof, water/sewer/trash, pool. Brand new AC in 2020! Laundry inside unit!

