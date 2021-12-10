Great condo in central Tucson. 2 bedrooms 1 bath with nice fenced in yard with views of the Catalina mountains. This complex is well maintained. Located close to the U of A and TMC. There are two community pools and outdoor BBQ areas.HOA FEE COVERS WATER, ROOF, EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE, BLANKET INSURANCE POLICY, WATER HEATER, GARBAGE PICK-UP, EXTERIOR TERMITE AND PEST CONTROLTenant occupied until May 31st, 2022
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $145,000
