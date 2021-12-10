 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $145,000

Dave Carter/Carter Photography

Bright & Airy - 2 Bed & 2 Full Bath Ground Floor Unit! Quiet & elegant hardwood flooring in living area, tile in kitchen, new carpeting in bedrooms. Huge bedroom closets, linen closet, coat closet & pantry provide abundant storage. New dishwasher & new refrigerator highlight kitchen. Freshly painted interior. New sliding door leads to security screened covered patio that contains washer & dryer that stay with the unit (much more convenient that the laundromat). Close walk to one of the two swimming pools from the front door. Complex amenities include paid water, hot water (from boiler), sewer, trash, & exterior maintenance. Incredible location close to Tanque Verde's restaurant row, entertainment, medical, shopping, & Trader Joe's! Covered parking space assigned to unit.

