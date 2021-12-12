 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $149,000

Introducing Arizona's Friendliest 55+ Retirement Community. Enjoy active, Resort-style Living at an Affordable Price in Tucson Estates. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home boasts a modern contemporary interior with stainless steel appliances, crisp white cabinets, wood look vinyl flooring, 2 tone interior paint, plush carpet, fresh exterior paint and more. A must see! Copy and paste link to view virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/f6e06eee-c991-4e07-af68-1183bde57bba

