2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $149,900

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 1,152SQFT home in popular Orange Grove Mobile Estates. Kitchen renovations include; new cabinets, countertops, sink, stainless steel refrigerator, refinished gas cook top and double wall ovens, new faucet with some new plumbing. Open floorplan with built in cabinet in dining area for extra storage. Freshly painted exterior and interior, new carpet in all the bedrooms, luxury laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home. Both bathrooms have been updated with new custom cabinets, countertops, backsplash & subway tile bath/shower. New HVAC unit. Property has two parking spaces, high quality artificial grass, shrubs & fruit trees. Shed will convey. Community offers a pool/spa, club house, basketball court & playground. Easy access to I-10.

