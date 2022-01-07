Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 1,152SQFT home in popular Orange Grove Mobile Estates. Kitchen renovations include; new cabinets, countertops, sink, stainless steel refrigerator, refinished gas cook top and double wall ovens, new faucet with some new plumbing. Open floorplan with built in cabinet in dining area for extra storage. Freshly painted exterior and interior, new carpet in all the bedrooms, luxury laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home. Both bathrooms have been updated with new custom cabinets, countertops, backsplash & subway tile bath/shower. New HVAC unit. Property has two parking spaces, high quality artificial grass, shrubs & fruit trees. Shed will convey. Community offers a pool/spa, club house, basketball court & playground. Easy access to I-10.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A downtown Tucson hotel built in the 1960s has been sold and will be converted into a 210-unit apartment complex.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Get ready, more Krispy Kreme goodness is coming to Tucson.
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? Which areas are the most vaccinated? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
- Updated
HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival organizers are working on new dates for Jon Batiste and jazz legend Herb Alpert, who both pulled out of the 2022 festival on Monday.
- Updated
If you disrespect the Rose Bowl, you disrespect a generation of sports fans who sat in front of a fireplace on New Year’s Day, waiting for the voice of ABC’s Keith Jackson to make you feel warm all over.
- Updated
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: New home prices in the Tucson area could climb well above $400,000 in 2022.
- Updated
The tribe received a low-income housing tax credit award from the Arizona Department of Housing to construct 27 townhomes on reservation.
- Updated
Authorities are looking for Yvette Garcia, 35, and a 2007 silver and black Hyundai Tucson with license plates RNA3B7A.
A 20-year-old was killed and a man in his 50s was injured when a fight escalated to gunfire on Tucson's south side.