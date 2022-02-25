 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $149,900

QUIET LIVING and still close to TOWN! Great value in this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with split floor plan nestled among the Mesquites. Enjoy country living on an acre in this well-kept manufactured home with carpet, laminate flooring, and a full appliance package. Horse property, bring all your pets.

