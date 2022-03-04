 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $149,900

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in a great central location. This condo has been freshly painted and has new carpeting as well. The kitchen has matching appliances, including refrigerator, updated cabinets and countertops and an eat in dining area. Primary bedroom has a spacious closet with access to the back patio. Ceiling fans and updated lighting throughout. Great location close to ton of dining, shopping schools and not too far from the U of A and Mt. Lemmon as well!

