 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $149,900

***FHA AND VA BUYERS ARE WELCOME***Good starter home! MOVE RIGHT IN! Two bedrooms and one bath! clean move-in condition. Nice fenced in yard area, great for kids! Plus more parking if needed. Storage room with hook up for washing machine and dryer!! Note: Agent owned property.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News