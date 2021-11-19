 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $149,900

Updated 2/2 condo in conveniently located Las Colinas community. This condo has been updated top to bottom. The kitchen is beautiful and spacious. Abundant custom dark cherry cabinetry with crown molding, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances and an island. All the carpet has been replaced with ceramic tile and wood laminate in the bedrooms. Both bathrooms have been renovated with subway tiles in the bath, new vanities and farmhouse mirrors. Plenty of storage throughout! Both bedrooms have two large closets, both bathrooms have shelving, the kitchen has a large pantry closet as well as storage closets. Ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout. The best part are the washer and dryer hookups on the patio, which is a rare find in this community. This unit has it all!

