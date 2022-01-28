 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $150,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $150,000

Mid-century condo in a quiet, well-maintained 55+ community across the street from Tumamoc Hill. Single-story charming red brick unit with ample guest parking and dedicated one-car garage space with storage. Bright and airy living/dining room with cathedral ceilings. Two spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Private patio and yard surrounded by a brick wall. Close to the Mercado and downtown. Great access to outdoor recreation. HOA does not allow rentals.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News