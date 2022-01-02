 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $160,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $160,000

Beautiful Mountain views are just the beginning of amenities in this townhome! New AC, new hot water heater, new energy efficient windows, new paint, private patio with a shaded yard and storage, freshly painted exterior and did I mention that it's an end unit? All of this and it's close to shopping, schools and entertainment too! Come see it today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News