2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $162,500

Welcome to Park Place Condo! 2BR, 2BA perfectly located along the Rillito Riverwalk & Bike Loop. One of largest units in complex with 1,105 SF. Great Central location - close to Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, Banner, UA campus, and shopping. 2nd floor unit. New AC. All appliances convey. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Dedicated covered parking space. Great Community pool in a well-maintained complex. Great for investors with tenant already in place or 1st time home buyers or a seasonal home. Call today!