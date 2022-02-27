 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $169,500

''REDUCED PRICE'' VERY NICE FURNISHED (TURN-KEY) DOUBLEWIDE WITH GREAT TLC CONDITION.''A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR READY TO GO SNOWBIRD USE'' Many amenities include Mountain views, garage,, carport, Arizona room, laundry room attached, and fenced courtyard for your puppy. Popular 55+ active lifestyle community adjacent to 44,400 acres of Parkland, (Tucson Mountain Park/Saguaro National Park) with more the 70 miles miles of hiking, biking, equestrian trails. Community has all the popular amenities, heated pools, spa, tennis, pickle ball, and community center with many clubs, interests, and activities. GOLF IS AVAILABLE TO RESIDENTS WITH NO GREEN FEES.

