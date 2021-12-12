 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $180,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $180,000

Second floor condo in the Summertree condominiums. With 1145 sq ft of living space, this condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a fireplace, laundry closet & balcony. Spacious kitchen with dining area. New Washer and Dryer in 2020 and New A/C in 2021. Community has 2 pools and 2 hot tubs; one pool is heated year-round. HOA fee covers water, trash, exterior maintenance. Located close to shopping, restaurants, schools & much more!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News