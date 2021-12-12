 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $183,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $183,000

Do not disturb Tenants! Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath end unit at the end of a quiet private street by the northwest side. The home features tile with carpeted bedrooms. Also, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, french doors, dual flush toilets, granite countertops, skylight, drapes, a fenced back yard with patio and a fruit tree. Oversized carport with parking for an additional vehicle next to the carport. home comes with a gated side yard. Close to Pima Community College, U of A, Downtown Tucson, dining, shopping, nightlife and entertainment. Minutes walk to the Tucson Mall, parks and other area attractions. Close to hospital and schools. Easy access to I-10. The rental is fully furnished!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News