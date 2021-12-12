Do not disturb Tenants! Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath end unit at the end of a quiet private street by the northwest side. The home features tile with carpeted bedrooms. Also, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, french doors, dual flush toilets, granite countertops, skylight, drapes, a fenced back yard with patio and a fruit tree. Oversized carport with parking for an additional vehicle next to the carport. home comes with a gated side yard. Close to Pima Community College, U of A, Downtown Tucson, dining, shopping, nightlife and entertainment. Minutes walk to the Tucson Mall, parks and other area attractions. Close to hospital and schools. Easy access to I-10. The rental is fully furnished!
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $183,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The commercial truck crossed the median and traveled into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 where it struck a grey pickup truck, killing both occupants.
- Updated
Are you good at bargaining on the price of a new car? Under proposed legislation, if you pay less than the MSRP, you would get a permanent tax break from the state on the vehicle license tax.
- Updated
“Some of our departments are having trouble just blocking and tackling right now. Just getting the basics done,” says Councilman Steve Kozachik.
- Updated
A state senator has proposed legislation that a pharmacist has no right to refuse to fill a prescription for ivermectin or any other drug, even if the manufacturer doesn't have federal approval for the drug to be used for that condition.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
The 78-year-old victim was pulling out of a private driveway when a truck crashed into his vehicle, sending them both into the intersection.
- Updated
After pausing in 2020, Tucson's holiday favorite Winterhaven Festival of Lights is returning this December 2021.
- Updated
- 16 min to read
People living near Guaymas sewage leaks plagued by vomiting, stomach distress, sore throats, headaches, and stinging or infected eyes.
- Updated
Under the updated rules, casitas can be as large as 10% of their lot’s total square footage. For example, an 8,000 square foot lot could contain a casita as large as 800 square feet.
- Updated
Seen and heard from Champaign, Illinois, where the 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats knocked off Illinois on Saturday afternoon.